Embraer and United Airlines Sign Contract for up to 39 E175s

(Source: Embraer; issued June 17, 2019)

PARIS, France --- Embraer announced today, at the 53rd International Paris Air Show, that it has signed a contract with United Airlines for up to 39 E175s. The order comprises 20 firm aircraft and 19 options in a 70-seat configuration. The order has a value of USD 1.9 billion, based on Embraer’s current list prices, with all options being exercised.



The firm order will be included on Embraer’s 2019 second-quarter backlog. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020. These aircraft will replace older 70-seat aircraft currently operated by United’s regional partners.



“With this contract, we have the opportunity to continue serving United’s fleet with our class-leading E175 platform,” said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Embraer's dedication to finding solutions that meet our customer's needs is the primary reason we continue to outperform in this market segment.”



“The E175, operated by our regional partners, has proven to be an important part of our fleet as we continue to grow our mainline airline and provide an enhanced customer experience,” said Gerry Laderman, Chief Financial Officer of United Airlines. “As we focus on providing our customers the utmost comfort and convenience, we will rely on aircraft like the E175 to help us achieve our goal of delivering the best experience in the sky.”



Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 585 E175s to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in this 70-76-seat jet segment.



