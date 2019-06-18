EASA Certifies Safran Arrano 1A Engine Powering H160 Helicopter

(Source: Safran Helicopter Engines; issued June 18, 2019)

PARIS AIR SHOW --- Safran Helicopter Engines has received EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) Type Certification for its Arrano 1A engine, installed in the Airbus Helicopters H160. Arrano is a new generation engine in the 1,100 to 1,300 shp power range, perfectly suited for new four-to-six tonne helicopters. The H160 made its first flight with the Arrano in January 2016.



Arrano Program Director Cyrille Ressejac-Duparc said, “we are proud to announce Arrano certification here at le Bourget. This engine lies at the vanguard of Safran Helicopter Engines’ new engine range and its performance is unrivalled. It features low operational and support costs, easy maintenance and a lower environmental footprint. After a test campaign of 10,000 hours, including 2,000 in flight, we are now ready to support H160 entry-into-service. Safran Helicopter Engines is also strongly committed to developing the HIL (Hélicoptères Interarmées Légers) military variant”.



“Arrano is a major asset of the H160 and one that is fully aligned with the programme’s overall ambition of bringing innovations for greater customer satisfaction, thanks to its lower fuel consumption, its high level of performance, and its maintenance plan that has been harmonized with that of the helicopter’s, . Its certification passes a new milestone on the helicopter’s entry-into-service roadmap”, said Bernard Fujarski, Airbus Helicopters H160 Program Director.



Arrano integrates the best in aero-engine technologies. Its innovative design features a new-generation digital control system that offers greater in-flight responsiveness, enhancing both safety and pilot handling. It combines a highly efficient two-stage centrifugal compressor, developed within the European Clean Sky program, with new-design variable inlet guide vanes (IGV).



Through improving the engine’s thermal efficiency, these components contribute to reducing fuel consumption by 15%, over other in-service engines. The gyratory combustion chamber features fuel injectors made using additive manufacturing (3D-printing) techniques. These enhance engine start performance in all weathers and altitudes, and contribute to reducing emissions.



The Arrano has been designed with simple maintenance in mind, and components and accessories are easy to access, disassemble and exchange. Servicing time is half that of previous generation engines. Operators also benefit from new digital services from Safran Helicopter Engines, including an electronic engine logbook (BOOST) and engine-life data tracking (Health Monitoring).



