Bombers of Russian Aerospace Forces now can use standard aircraft armament as high-precision weapons with a deviation from the target of maximum a dozen meters. This was announced by General of the Army Sergei Shoigu as he addressed the scientific conference attended by the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.
"Russian bombers equipped with new high-precision navigational systems are able to use standard air bombs as precision weapons with a deviation of 10-15 meters from the target", Sergei Shoigu explained.
The aircraft successfully tested the new equipment during the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic. At the same time, they managed to reduce the time for preparation of flight missions.
Sergei Shoigu recalled that for the first time in the course of the Syrian operation, the Russian Armed Forces “delivered 166 strikes with long-range air- and sea-launched cruise missiles on terrorists.”
