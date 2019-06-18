Russian Aerospace Forces Now Can Use Standard Air Bombs as Precision Weapon

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 18,2019)

Bombers of Russian Aerospace Forces now can use standard aircraft armament as high-precision weapons with a deviation from the target of maximum a dozen meters. This was announced by General of the Army Sergei Shoigu as he addressed the scientific conference attended by the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.



"Russian bombers equipped with new high-precision navigational systems are able to use standard air bombs as precision weapons with a deviation of 10-15 meters from the target", Sergei Shoigu explained.



The aircraft successfully tested the new equipment during the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic. At the same time, they managed to reduce the time for preparation of flight missions.



Sergei Shoigu recalled that for the first time in the course of the Syrian operation, the Russian Armed Forces “delivered 166 strikes with long-range air- and sea-launched cruise missiles on terrorists.”



(ends)



Russian Armed Forces Four Times Better Equipped with New Weapons in Recent Years

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 18, 2019)

General of the Army Sergei Shoigu stated that the Russian Armed Forces have been equipped with new armaments 3.8 times better since 2013. This was announced by General of the Army Sergei Shoigu as he addressed the scientific conference attended by the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.



"At present, our armed forces receive military hardware based on the most advanced technical achievements. Since 2013, the Russian Armed Forces have been equipped with modern arms 3.8 times better. By the beginning of 2019, the total share of modern military hardware accounted for 64%", the Russian Defence Minister stressed.



(ends)

