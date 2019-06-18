Saab Chooses Safran's Auxiliary Power System for Use in Boeing T-X

(Source: Safran; issued June 18, 2019)

PARIS AIR SHOW --- Safran Electrical & Power and the Swedish defence and security company Saab, today signed an agreement to supply the Auxiliary Power System for the Boeing T-X military training aircraft – developed jointly by Boeing and Saab – for the US Air Force.



The Auxiliary Power System is the system used to provide electrical and hydraulic power to the aircraft during start-up on ground and emergency in flight. It consists of a complete system that provides levels of redundancy to power the electrical and hydraulic systems.



This system will be manufactured at Safran's factory in Pitstone, Great Britain, and then delivered to Saab. It incorporates advanced technology, the result of Safran Electrical & Power's long experience in power generation systems for the aerospace industry.



Boeing T-X is the military training aircraft intended for use by future U.S Air Force pilots. It is set to replace the T-38 Talon, which has been in service since 1961.



"We are very excited to be working with Saab on this new journey. Our collaboration started in 2011 on the Gripen program. This new partnership to supply systems for the Boeing T-X further broadens our portfolio and confirms that Safran is now a major partner in the military aviation market," said Hervé Blanc, Vice President and General Manager of Safran Electrical & Power's Power division.



"Saab is happy to have Safran on-board as a supplier for our work with the Boeing T-X advanced pilot training system. We have a long history together in the Gripen program and look forward to working together on this program as well" said Mikael Heelge, Vice President and Head of Strategic Sourcing, Business Area Aeronautics, Saab.



Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 92,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.



Safran Electrical & Power is one of the world's leaders in aircraft electrical systems. The company is a key player in the equipment electrification of electric and hybrid propulsion sector. It has 12,400 employees across 12 different countries.



