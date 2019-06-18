Avolon Increases LEAP-1A Engine Portfolio With $2.06 Billion U.S. Order

(Source: CFM International; issued June 18, 2019)

LE BOURGET, France --- Dublin-based international aircraft leasing company Avolon today announced it has selected CFM International's LEAP-1A engine to power an additional 70 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The order is valued at $2.06 billion U.S. at list price.



Avolon has been a CFM customer since the company was launched in 2010 and already has a committed fleet of more than 400 CFM-powered aircraft in its portfolio. Of that total, Avolon currently has LEAP-1A engines on order to power 40 A320neo family aircraft.



"We are delighted to continue our long-term standing relationship with CFM. Our commitment to the LEAP engine reflects our confidence in CFM's track-record of designing and building world-class engines. Our partnership supports Avolon's strategy to provide our airline customers with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft available," said Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO.



"We are happy to be part of the Avolon team and certainly appreciate their continued confidence in our people and our products," said Gaël Méheust, "The LEAP-1A has proven to be an invaluable part of the Avolon portfolio and we look forward to working with them well into the future."





Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 March 2019 of 951 aircraft.



(ends)



CFM, Macquarie Finance Close $588 Million U.S. LEAP-1A Engine Order

(Source: CFM International; issued June 18, 2019)

LE BOURGET, France --- CFM International has finalized an order with Macquarie Airfinance Group Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited, for LEAP



“We are pleased to expand our great relationship with Macquarie to now include our advanced LEAP engine. We believe their airline customers will begin to reap the benefits of our advanced technology immediately,” said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International.



The LEAP-1A engine is providing operators with a 15 percent improvement in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, along with dramatic reductions in engine noise and exhaust gaseous emissions. All this technology is focused on providing better utilization, including CFM's legendary reliability out of the box; greater asset availability; enhanced time on wing margins to help keep maintenance costs low; and minimized maintenance actions, all supported by sophisticated analytics that enable CFM to provide tailored, predictive maintenance over the life of the product.





Safran is an international high-technology group and tier-1 supplier of systems and equipment in the Aerospace and Defense markets. Operating worldwide, Safran has nearly 58,000 employees and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016. Working alone or in partnership, Safran holds world or European leadership positions in its core markets.



Safran Aircraft Engines designs, produces, sells, alone or in partnership, commercial and military aircraft engines offering world-class performance, reliability and environmental-friendliness. Through CFM International*, Safran Aircraft Engines is the world's leading supplier of engines for short and medium-haul commercial jets.



-ends-

