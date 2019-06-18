Rolls-Royce to Power 16 New Aircraft for Cebu Pacific

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued June 18, 2019)

The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine will power 16 new Airbus A330neo aircraft for Philippine-based low-cost carrier, Cebu Pacific. In addition, Rolls-Royce will also provide the airline with its flagship TotalCare long-term aftercare service to maximise aircraft availability.



The Trent 7000 brings together more than 50 million flying hours of experience from its predecessor the Trent 700, which powers the original version of the A330. The 68-72,000lb thrust Trent 7000, delivers enhanced performance and economics compared to the Trent 700. Benefitting from a bypass ratio double that of its predecessor, which underpins the significant savings the engine achieves in fuel burn and noise reduction.



“We are delighted to welcome the Trent 7000 engine into our fleet as it powers our new A330neo widebody aircraft,” said Lance Gokongwei, President and CEO, Cebu Pacific. “This selection will allow us to achieve significant savings on fuel consumption and help lower our operating costs. More importantly, it will help reduce our environmental footprint, enabling us to operate flights more sustainably.



Cebu Pacific is the leading carrier in the Philippines. Founded in 1996, it is one of the largest budget airlines in Asia. It operates flights to more than 60 destinations from its operational hubs across the region. The new aircraft are the latest in its expanding fleet to be powered by Rolls-Royce, with the Trent 700 already featuring onboard its A330 aircraft.



“This selection by Cebu Pacific is a great endorsement of the A330neo and Trent 7000, and truly demonstrates the Power of Trent,” said Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace. “The Trent 7000 is gathering great momentum in the marketplace; its 12% less fuel burn per trip, when compared with prior generation engines, as well as substantial noise reduction are significant factors in its success. We look forward to supporting Cebu Pacific as these new aircraft enter service.”



The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 is the seventh and latest member of the Trent family of engines and exclusive to the A330neo. The Trent family has now accumulated more than 125 million engine flying hours.



