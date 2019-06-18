Pratt & Whitney Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Power Up to 40 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Pratt & Whitney; issued June 18, 2019)

PARIS --- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., announced today that it has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding with an undisclosed lessor to negotiate a firm order for Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power 35 firm and five option A320neo family aircraft in China.



Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent compared to the regulatory standard, and to reduce the noise footprint by 75 percent.





