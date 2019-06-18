Delta Air Lines Books Order for Additional Five Airbus A220 Aircraft

Delta Air Lines has ordered five additional A220-100 aircraft, bringing to 95 the total number of orders placed, including both the A220-100s and A220-300s. The airline is the first to select the new increased maximum takeoff weight option for its entire fleet from 2020.



Airbus announced in May that it would increase the maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) for the A220 by 2,268 kg (2.3 metric tonnes). The new MTOW will increase the respective maximum range capabilities by 450nm to 3,400 nm for the A220-100 and 3,350nm for the A220-300.



Delta was the U.S. launch customer for the A220, placing an initial order for 75 aircraft in 2016 and booking an additional 15 in December 2018. With this latest order, Delta’s orders total 45 A220-100s and 50 A220-300s.



Delta’s A220-100s are produced in Mirabel, Québec, while the A220-300s will be built at a new U.S. assembly plant now under construction in Mobile, Alabama adjacent to the existing Airbus A320 assembly facility.



In a separate arrangement, Airbus and Delta have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for Delta TechOps to provide A220 component repair and material services for Airbus’ A220 Flight Hour Services maintenance-by-the-hour program. This strategic partnership will allow Airbus to further enhance its successful Flight Hour Services (FHS) program for A220 customers by building on Delta TechOps’ proven component repair and management capabilities and Airbus’ expertise in maintenance engineering, inventory management, and innovative services solutions.



The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market; it delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft. The A220 brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft. The A220 offers the performance of larger single-aisle aircraft.



With an order book of more than 536 aircraft at the end of May, the A220 has all the credentials to win the lion’s share of the 100- to 150-seat aircraft market estimated to represent at least 7,000 aircraft over the next 20 years.



Atlantic Airways Orders Two A320neo Aircraft

Atlantic Airways, the Faroe Islands flag carrier, has signed a Purchase Agreement with Airbus for two A320neo aircraft, becoming the latest A320neo customer. The engine selection will be made at a later date.



With this new order, Atlantic Airways intends to further develop its European network. The airline, an Airbus customer since 2008, already operates a fleet of three A320 Family aircraft.



Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the efficient A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 20 percent fuel and CO2 savings as well as a 50 percent noise reduction. With more than 6,500 orders received from over 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent of the market.



