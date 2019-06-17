Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 17, 2019)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded $90,961,866 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the United Kingdom (UK) MQ-9A Contractor Logistics Support Phase IV Program.



This contract provides for depot repair, life cycle sustainment, and software maintenance services for UK's MQ-9A fleet.



Work will be performed in Poway, California. Performance and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to the UK. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $90,961,866 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-19-C-2003).



-ends-

