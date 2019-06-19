Airbus Launches Innovation Initiative Around FCAS to Make European Defence Ready for the Future

(Source: Airbus; issued June 19, 2019)

The full-scale mock-up of the New-Generation Fighter unveiled by Airbus and Dassault Aviation at the Paris Air Show; Airbus is looking for innovative partners to develop the technologies for this new weapon and its environment. (Airbus photo)

PARIS --- Airbus has announced plans to closely cooperate with innovative technology players like start-ups, SMEs and research institutes especially in the software domain. By teaming up with innovative players, Airbus continues to unlock new ideas, technologies and research for FCAS, the largest and most ambitious development in European military aviation. Over the course of Paris Air Show 2019, Airbus will host special pitching sessions for selected European start-ups, which will be organized by Starburst.



Bruno Fichefeux, Head of FCAS at Airbus, said: “Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security have become an integral part of Defence and will be paramount for FCAS. By cooperating with innovative players like start-ups, research institutes and others, we can make sure that we are at the cutting edge of development and bring fresh ideas and approaches to the table. This is a great example of how much we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible for major industry projects.”



Airbus has also begun scouting for suitable partners making use of its internal initiatives such as Airbus BizLab and Airbus Ventures. This dedicated initiative complements the development model for FCAS and demonstrates Airbus’ position as an innovation leader in the defense domain.



-ends-

