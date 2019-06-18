Russian Armed Forces to Receive Completely New Hypersonic and Laser Energy Weapons

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 18, 2019)

The Russian Armed Forces are about to get a whole new weapon based on laser energy and hypersonic, the first of its samples have already been introduced into trial combat duty. This was announced by General of the Army Sergei Shoigu as he opened the scientific conference attended by the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.



"In the near future, the Russian Armed Forces will receive a completely new, unparalleled weapon based on hypersonic and laser energy technologies. Its first samples have already been put on trial combat duty," the head of the Russian military department said.



The President of the Russian Federation last year spoke about the development of state-of-the-art weapons in Russia in his address to the Federal Assembly. This year, he continued the topic and said that the Peresvet laser systems operated in the troops would take on duty this December, the nuclear submarine carrier for the Poseidon will be launched this spring; serial production of the Avangard systems have already been launched".



The head of state also reported on the successful test of the Sarmat intercontinental missile and an unlimited range cruise missile with the Burevestnik nuclear propulsion system.



