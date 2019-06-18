AirAsia Upsizes A320neo Order to Larger A321neo

AirAsia will upsize its future Airbus single aisle fleet, converting 253 orders for the A320neo to the larger A321neo version. The change will enable the airline to offer higher capacity in response to ongoing strong demand across its network. AirAsia becomes the world’s largest customer for the A321neo.



In total, AirAsia has placed orders for 592 A320 Family aircraft. Following the upsizing, AirAsia’s backlog with Airbus includes 353 A321neo. To date, the airline has taken delivery of 224 A320 Family aircraft, flying out of its bases in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand.



The A321neo is a member of the best-selling A320 Family incorporating the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver fuel savings of 20 percent. At the end of May 2019, the A320neo Family had received more than 6,500 firm orders from over 100 customers worldwide.



Saudi Arabian Airlines to Boost A320neo Family Fleet Up to 100

Saudi Arabian Airlines, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has decided to expand its existing A320neo Family order from 35 to as many as 100 NEO aircraft including 35 options. The additional firm order takes SAUDIA’s order of A320neo Family aircraft to 65 of which 15 are A321XLRs.



The agreement was announced at the Paris Air Show by His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



Passenger demand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing strong growth on domestic, regional and international routes. The additional aircraft will be deployed to support the national carrier’s plan to boost capacity. Airbus and SAUDIA have also agreed to further expand their partnership with the development of technical training, maintenance and other services.



SAUDIA is the biggest Airbus operator in the Kingdom and currently operates a portfolio of 100 Airbus aircraft comprising A320ceo Family and A330ceo. This latest purchase is in line with the Group’s Transformation Program, which includes the establishment and growth of a dual-brand strategy of operating airlines catering to the different customer segments in the Kingdom, the region and beyond.



The A320neo and its derivative aircraft Family members are the world’s best-selling single aisle aircraft with over 6,500 orders from more than 100 customers. It incorporates an industry-leading cabin design and latest generation engines, delivering 20% fuel savings alone. The A320neo also offers also a 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.



Cebu Pacific to Order 16 A330neo, 10 A321XLR and 5 A320neo

Le Bourget – Cebu Pacific (CEB), a Low Cost Carrier based in the Philippines, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for 31 Airbus aircraft, comprising 16 A330neo, 10 A321XLR and 5 A320neo.



Cebu Pacific’s A330neo aircraft will be a higher capacity version of the A330-900, with 460 seats in single class configuration. The airline also becomes one of the launch airlines for the A321XLR, which will be able to fly nonstop from the Philippines to destinations as far afield as India and Australia. The A320neo aircraft announced today will be the first of the type to feature 194 seats in a single class layout.



This latest agreement supports CEB’s ongoing fleet renewal programme, which aims to have only new generation, environmentally efficient aircraft by 2024. The fast-growing carrier’s decision also strengthens its all-Airbus fleet status in the jet category.



Selected for their outstanding operational efficiency, comfort and increased range, these new-generation aircraft will allow Cebu Pacific to further expand its Asia-Pacific network and position itself even more competitively.



Qantas Backs the A321XLR with An Agreement for 36 Aircraft

LE BOURGET, France --- Australia’s Qantas Airways Limited is backing Airbus’ new extended range A321XLR with an agreement covering 36 aircraft. This includes the conversion of 26 existing A320neo Family orders plus a new firm order for 10 A321XLRs.



The aircraft will allow the Qantas Group, which includes low-cost carrier Jetstar, to improve its network and fleet flexibility to better serve point-to-point markets in Australia, Asia and the South Pacific.



IAG Backs the A321XLR with an Order for 14 Aircraft

International Airlines Group (IAG) has selected the A321XLR to expand its fleet of highly efficient single aisles with a firm order for 14 aircraft. Of these, eight are destined for Iberia and six for Aer Lingus.



IAG, the parent company of leading airlines also including British Airways, Level and Vueling, is one of Airbus’s largest customers and this agreement will take the overall order from the group to 530 aircraft. IAG airlines combined operate one of the world’s largest Airbus fleets with over 400 aircraft.



The aircraft will enable Aer Lingus to launch new routes beyond the US East Coast and Canada. For Iberia, this is a new aircraft type that will enable it to operate new transatlantic destinations and increase frequencies in key markets.



