Patria to Maintain the Norwegian Police Helicopters

(Source: Patria; issued June 20, 2019)

Patria has signed an agreement with Leonardo Helicopters for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the Norwegian Police’s new AW169 helicopters. The work will take place in Gardermoen, Oslo Airport, and the agreement covers 10 years.



“This is a significant agreement for us from the strategic point of view. It gives us a new helicopter type to maintain, and we are also able to expand our footprint in Norway. Simultaneously, we are deepening the cooperation with Leonardo. The agreement is a continuation to the maintenance work we are offering to the authorities as we already are maintaining the Swedish Police helicopters since 1964”, says Jukka Holkeri, President of Patria’s International Support Partnerships.



Patria is already a trusted partner in helicopter maintenance in Norway. Patria and the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation (NDLO) signed an agreement in 2017 on the support of the Norwegian Defence Forces NH90 helicopters’ maintenance in Bardufoss. The agreement was for two years and included an option for extensions. NDLO has released the first option of one year from April 2019 onwards. Patria has also been contracted to maintain Norwegian Bell 412 helicopters since 2001 and AIM Norway (co-owned by Kongsberg and Patria) is maintaining the new Norwegian AW101 rescue helicopters.



The new AW169 aircraft will enable the Norwegian Police to enhance its capabilities and readiness to counter various threats such as terrorism and other crimes, delivering greater range than the current helicopters in service and rapid response over shorter ranges from other bases, when necessary. The AW169s will perform a range of tasks including observation, surveillance, special operations team transport and airborne sniping, and ensuring high versatility with quick and easy reconfiguration between roles. The specific layout of the Norwegian Police’s helicopters will allow the transport of six people plus crew.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain. Net sales totaled EUR 476.1 million in 2018, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



