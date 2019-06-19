Airbus Helicopters and Pawan Hans Limited Sign MoU for Introduction of H145 and H225 and Support for AS365N Dauphin Fleet

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued June 19, 2019)

LE BOURGET ---- Airbus Helicopters and Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the future introduction of two new categories of rotorcraft in the PHL fleet as well as for the repair, maintenance and overhaul of its existing AS365N Dauphin helicopters.



The MoU, signed by Air Commodore Dayasagar, Executive Director at PHL and Ashish Saraf, Head of Airbus Helicopters for India and South Asia, also includes customised training and an on-site Safety Management System (SMS) for PHL pilots.



The MoU stipulates that Airbus Helicopters will support PHL in growing its onshore, offshore and inland travel markets by introducing the best-in-class H145 and H225 rotorcrafts into their fleet. Airbus Helicopters will also provide predictive and scheduled maintenance, repair and overhaul services for PHL’s existing Airbus AS365N Dauphin helicopters, the MoU said.



PHL is the largest customer in the world for Airbus Dauphin helicopters. It currently has 37 units deployed for offshore Oil & Gas operations, VIP transportation and other utility duties.



The H145 and H225 are multi-role helicopters, ideal for supporting PHL’s wide range of missions across the country. The H145 is a member of Airbus’ four-tonne-class twin-engine helicopter product range with designed-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions. The H145 family (BK117, EC145 and H145) has more than 1,300 helicopters in service around the world and has clocked more than 5.5 million flight hours.



The 11-tonne twin-engine H225 is the choice of commercial operators and governmental agencies for its long range and all-weather capabilities. Its payload and range capacity make the H225 the most cost-effective helicopter for long-distance offshore operations, such as PHL’s inter-island operations around the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.



The H225 is the latest member of Airbus’ proven Super Puma family, which has accumulated more than 5.5 million flight hours in operation around the world, including in highly challenging maritime environments and severe icing conditions.





