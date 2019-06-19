Leonardo: AW169 Helicopter Enters European Crew Change Offshore Market with NHV Group Order

(Source: Leonardo; issued June 19, 2019)

Leonardo has announced is has recently signed a contract for two AW169 light intermediate helicopters with helicopter service provider NHV Group. The aircraft, expected to be delivered between 2019 and 2020, will be used by NHV to perform offshore transport operations in UK and North Sea area.



This latest order brings the total number of AW169s purchased by NHV Group to five, with the first three aircraft already in service in Norway for harbor pilot shuttle duties with NHV’s subsidiary Airlift AS. The contract also marks the entry of the new generation AW169 helicopter type into the European crew change offshore market following the rapidly growing success for emergency medical service and VIP/corporate and private transport.



With offshore and onshore operations in Europe and West Africa, NHV Group delivers a range of services including Oil&Gas support, EMS/SAR, transport and aerial works. Already being an established AW139 operator for longer range and higher capacity offshore missions, with the AW169 NHV Group is now expanding its fleet of Leonardo helicopters supporting the Oil&Gas industry with latest generation technology.



The only new generation light intermediate twin engine helicopter in the market in nearly 40 years, the AW169 design and versatility is demonstrating extremely successful across geographies with orders for over 200 units from more than 80 customers in over 30 nations to date. More than 70 aircraft are in service worldwide. In Norther Europe, in addition to passenger transport and rescue tasks, the AW169 has also been chosen for windfarm support and law enforcement.



(ends)

Leonardo: Wiking Signs 30 Million Euro Contract for Two AW139 Helicopters to Enhance Offshore Transport Capabilities in Northern Europe

(Source: Leonardo; issued June 19, 2019)

Leonardo announced today the signing of a contract valued at 30 million euro for two AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters with Wiking Helikopter Service GmbH of Germany.



The aircraft, which are expected to be delivered in 2019 and 2020, will be used to perform offshore transport operations in Northern Europe, further expanding the AW139 fleet of Wiking which already operates four helicopters in the region.



Wiking has been an offshore transport specialist in the North and Baltic Sea areas for over 43 years. The Company also performs sea pilots transfer, windmill engineer hoisting service and emergency medical service operations. This latest AW139 contract provides more evidence of the unrivalled mission capabilities, operational efficiency and reliability of the world’s most successful type in its category to carry out demanding missions overseas. The AW139 fleet augmentation programme will allow Wiking to meet the evolving requirements of its clients.



The AW139 has proven extremely popular in the region for offshore, search and rescue, passenger transport and law enforcement duties. The type set new standards in terms of flight and mission technology, cabin space and comfort, performance, safety and reliability as well as introducing advanced support, maintenance and training services.



The AW139 is even exceeding the evolving Oil&Gas market’s stringent requirements with unique features including a 60+ minutes run dry capable main gear box and full or limited ice protection system as an option to fly in known icing conditions for true all weather operations. Over 1100 AW139s have been ordered by more than 270 customers in more than 70 nations to date for any kind of mission. The global fleet has amassed over 2.3 million flight hours and the 1000th aircraft will be delivered this year.



-ends-

