Observation and Intelligence: Safran Teams Up with Hensoldt and Mades on Electro-Optical/Infrared Platform Project for Europe’s Future MALE Drone

PARIS AIR SHOW --- Safran Electronics & Defense, Hensoldt Optronics and Mades today signed collaboration agreements on the Euroflir 610, a high-performance multispectral electro-optical targeting and observation system proposed for the European MALE RPAS (Medium Altitude Long Endurance - Remotely Piloted Aircraft System).



Drawing on its long experience as a lead partner in European programs, Safran is coordinating this ambitious project with Hensoldt, from Germany and Mades, from Spain, both European leaders in their respective areas of expertise. The three companies will put together their technological and organizational skills to develop and manufacture an innovative system that is key on the decision-making chain of MALE RPAS, an important factor in ensuring Europe's sovereignty.



The Euroflir 610 is being unveiled at the Paris Air Show 2019. It will reflect the state-of-the-art in electro-optical systems worldwide, calling on advanced technologies developed in Europe. Based on Euroflir 410 New Generation, but significantly larger, the Euroflir 610 will offer performances encompassing the needs of the European MALE RPAS. This new-generation multispectral observation and targeting system will feature very-high-performance line-of-sight stabilization to ensure ultra-long-range capability and high-precision target geolocation.



"The partnership between Safran, Hensoldt and Mades provides the foundations for a solid cooperation between three of the most renowned manufacturers in Europe, allowing to offer to the armed forces a new-generation of IR electro-optical system carrying on the successful Euroflir product family, said Martin Sion, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Electronics & Defense.





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 92,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018.



Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in the supply of solutions and services in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and military markets. The company equips more than 1,000 ships, 25,000 land vehicles and 10,000 aircraft worldwide.



