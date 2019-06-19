Diehl and Roxel to Cooperate on Artillery Rockets

(Source: Diehl Defence; issued June 19, 2019)

At the Paris Airshow, Diehl Defence and Roxel France signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of artillery rockets.



Both companies want to combine their experience in the development of guided and unguided artillery rockets, their know-how in innovative warhead technology and their capabilities in the development and manufacture of modern rocket motors.



The partners support efforts in Europe to again set up a production line for artillery rockets of the GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) weapon system of US origin which is in use in many countries. At the end of the 1980s, Diehl already produced the US-developed MLRS rockets in large quantities for the British, German, French and Italian armed forces under license and later also developed a GMLRS warhead solution with intelligent submunition for the German Bundeswehr.



A European production line for 110 mm practice rockets is to be set up soon to be able to meet current and expected future requirements in Germany and France.



The cooperation between Diehl Defence and Roxel is an important initial step to achieving high security of artillery rocket supply in Europe. In the future, industrial partners from other countries will also be able to participate in the program.



