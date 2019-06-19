ATR Announces 75 New Orders at International Paris Air Show Worth US$ 1.7 Billion

PARIS AIR SHOW --- The world number one regional aircraft manufacturer ATR announces a total of 75 order commitments, including 35 firm orders from NAC disclosed on June 18, on the occasion of the 53rd International Paris Air Show. The total value of the deals reaches US$ 1.7 billion. This shows ATR is well on track to achieve its order targets for 2019.



These commitments include 17 orders for the new ATR 42-600S – the Short Take Off and Landing (STOL) variant of the ATR 42, offering optimised capabilities to take-off from and land on runways as short as 800 meters. ATR has announced three launch customers for this new version, including Air Tahiti, Elix Aviation and one undisclosed customer. ATR is currently finalising the process for the official launch of this new 42-600 variant and received authorisation to take in orders for the aircraft, subject to the final confirmation for launch from the company’s Board of Directors, expected before year end.



Stefano Bortoli, Chief Executive Officer of ATR commented: “This is a remarkable proof of confidence for ATR, and excellent news for the communities who will benefit from improved connectivity. It shows how the purpose of ATR to connect communities in a sustainable manner is delivering value to our customers. No matter the profile or operating environment of our customers, our aircraft prove their superiority for regional operations, thanks to unbeatable economics, environmental performance and versatility. With continuous product improvement such as our freighter 72-600F and the new 42-600 STOL version, we aim to keep ATR at the forefront of regional aviation.”



These commercial results are also further proof of the efficiency of the turboprop technology, which ensures the enduring appeal of the ATR aircraft, which have the best environmental credentials on the regional market. The ATR 72-600 has a strong environmental advantage compared with regional jets, in that it emits 40% less CO2, enabling savings of 4,000 tonnes of CO2 per aircraft per year.



Air Tahiti Orders Two ATR 42-600 STOL Aircraft

PARIS AIR SHOW --- Air Tahiti and ATR have confirmed the order for two ATR 42-600S, the new version of the ATR 42 offering enhanced take-off and landing capabilities on short runways. The world number one in the regional aviation market has started taking orders for this new aircraft, to be launched officially once approved by the company’s Board of Directors—a decision expected to be announced before the end of the year.



The ATR 42-600S is a STOL (Short Take-Off and Landing) version of the ATR 42-600 which has been enhanced to reduce the required take-off and landing distances, down from 1,050 metres at present to just 800 metres. Thanks to this upgrade, several hundred more airports will be accessible by ATR, offering airlines new commercial opportunities and providing local populations with better access to the global economy, health care, education and culture.



Manate Vivish, General Manager of Air Tahiti, stated: “I am so happy to be part of the launch of this new version of the ATR. This turboprop has already earned worldwide recognition for its high-quality performance, especially for island networks. The ATR 42-600S will enable us to use higher-capacity aircraft for destinations which until now had only been accessible with much smaller aircraft. This is excellent news, both for the inhabitants of the archipelago and for the tourists who visit us.”



Stefano Bortoli, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “Air Tahiti has been one of our best ambassadors for over 30 years. Day after day, the airline demonstrates our aircraft’s ability to serve island communities in a sustainable, responsible way. We are proud to announce that Air Tahiti is the launch customer for our ATR 42-600S, and we are convinced that this enhanced version will help the airline boost connectivity between communities even further, and support local development even more effectively.”



The ATR 42-600S has excellent commercial perspectives: approximately 1,200 turboprops with 30 to 50 seats currently in service worldwide will need replacing in the years to come. Thanks to its enhanced economic performance and operational flexibility, the ATR 42-600S is in an ideal position to meet this need. Over and above its short-runway performance, it offers 50 seats with the same operating costs as a 30-seat aircraft.



These new aircraft will be operated by the Polynesian airline on routes interconnecting the Marquesas Islands. They will allow an increase in the number of passengers carried to certain destinations in the archipelago, such as Ua Pou or Ua Huka, currently served only by smaller aircraft. The introduction of these new aircraft is also a response to the airline’s desire to continue to harmonise its regional fleet around ATRs, which Air Tahiti has been operating for over 30 years already.





Air Tahiti, domestic airline of French Polynesia, is based at Faa'a international airport, Papeete. The company is a driving force in the region’s social and economic development. The company acquired its first ATRs in January 1987, to replace its Fokker aircraft. Its network then progressively expanded to include a considerably number of islands. Today, Air Tahiti’s ATR fleet serves close to 90% of the French Polynesia.



