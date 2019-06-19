Airbus Awarded Contract to Integrate and Certify the DIRCM System for the German Air Force A400M

(Source: Airbus; issued June 19, 2019)

LE BOURGET, France --- Airbus Defence and Space has been awarded a contract from the German Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) to integrate and certify a J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measure (DIRCM) system inside the A400M Defensive Aids Sub-System (DASS) for the German Air Forces’ Airbus A400M aircraft.



The DE DIRCM system will be provided by Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, which is based on a J-MUSIC System from Elbit Systems Ltd. The contract will be performed over a four-year period.



"The signing of the contract is another significant milestone for the A400M programme and also underlines the enormous growth potential of the aircraft and the confidence Germany has in it," said Michael Menking, Head of A400M Programme. "The integration of the DE DIRCM system into the A400M will further enhance the aircraft’s self-protection and bring additional capability in the theater of operations."



Elbit Systems Awarded $73 Million Contract to Supply J-MUSIC DIRCM Systems for the German Air Force

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued June 19, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded an approximately $73 million contract from Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG to provide J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems for the German Air Force's Airbus A400M aircraft. The contract will be performed over a four-year period.



Elbit Systems will work closely with DIEHL Defence and Airbus Defence and Space for the integration of the J-MUSIC DIRCM systems inside the A400M Defence Aid Support Systems (DASS) protection suite.



Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, commented: "Germany is an important market for us. We are proud to be a trusted supplier of the German Armed Forces and of our continuous cooperation with Diehl Defence and Airbus Defence and Space. This contract award is yet another testament to the maturity of our DIRCM systems and to the high level of confidence that they provide to users."





