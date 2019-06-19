NSPA-Managed Multi-Role Tanker Transporter Gets Self-Protection System

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued June 19, 2019)

At the Paris Air Show yesterday, the NSPA General Manager, Peter Dohmen, launched the successful integration of a self-protections system to the multi-role tanker transporter aircraft alongside representatives from the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), Elbit Systems and Airbus.



This self-protection system adds security and operational flexibility to the fleet which is capable of strategic airlift, air-to-air refuelling and medical evacuation.



The MMF programme is a multinational pooling and sharing initiative in which five nations (Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Norway) are jointly acquiring, managing, operating and supporting a fleet of eight A330 MRTT aircraft from Eindhoven and Cologne.



The aircraft, procured by OCCAR from Airbus and outfitted with the Elbit J-Music DIRCM system, are owned by NATO and managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).



The first aircraft will be delivered in May 2020 with the remaining seven delivered by the end of 2024.



