LE BOURGET, France --- Qatar Airways, one of the world's leading air cargo carriers, announced a commitment today to purchase five additional 777 Freighters from Boeing The deal, valued at $1.8 billion at list prices, was unveiled at the Paris Air Show and signed in the presence of His Excellency Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications.



When the purchase is finalized, it will be posted to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.



"I am very pleased that Qatar Airways has today signed this landmark order for five new Boeing 777 Freighters to add to our cargo fleet," said His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO, Qatar Airways Group. "It will increase our 777 freighter fleet by a full 20 percent, enabling us to further develop our business and offer new customers the chance to experience a truly first-class logistics service. This is an order that will propel our growth and, I firmly believe, confirm us as the leading cargo operator in the world."



Qatar Airways has rapidly grown its air cargo operations to serve more than 60 global destinations, becoming one of the top international air freight operators in the world. The latest freighter deal builds on the airline's 777 Freighter order book as the airplane has become the backbone of Qatar Airways freighter fleet. It currently operates 23 freighters, including 16 Boeing 777 Freighters.



"Qatar Airways continues to implement a bold vision to be the world's leading air cargo carrier and we are thrilled that they have again chosen to build that future with the Boeing 777 Freighter. It is a great testament to the airplane's unmatched capabilities," said Kevin McAllister, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways. We deeply appreciate their business and positive impact on Boeing, our employees, suppliers and communities."



The 777 Freighter is the world's largest and most capable twin-engine freighter. It can fly 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 kilometers) with a payload of 224,900 lbs (102,010 kg). The airplane's long range translates into significant savings as fewer stops mean lower landing fees, less congestion, lower cargo handling costs and shorter delivery times.



Customers from around the world have ordered 217 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005, including a record 45 units in 2018. Boeing is the air cargo market leader, providing over 90 percent of the dedicated freighter capacity around the world.



Qatar Airways also uses Boeing Global Services digital solutions, including Maintenance Performance Toolbox, and Airplane Health Management and flight deck solutions powered by Boeing AnalytX. These solutions provide Qatar Airways personnel with real-time access to maintenance, flight and aircraft performance information to optimize efficiency and lower fleet operating costs.





Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. The company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.



Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft. The world's fastest-growing airline will add a number of exciting new destinations to its growing network this year, including Lisbon, Portugal; Langkawi, Malaysia; Davao, Philippines; and Mogadishu, Somalia.



LE BOURGET, France --- ASL Aviation Holdings DAC (ASL) and Boeing signed a Memorandum of Understanding for 20 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF), bringing the world’s first Next-Generation 737-800 freighter conversion to 120 orders and commitments, from eight customers. The agreement includes 10 firm orders and 10 purchase rights.



“Having operated two leased 737-800BCFs across our wide European network, we are very pleased with how the flexibility and reliability of these freighters fulfill our operational needs in meeting our customer requirements,” said Hugh Flynn, Chief Executive, ASL Aviation Holdings. “The aircraft is highly efficient and right-sized for our developing operations on behalf of our express cargo customers who are experiencing growing demand. The 737-800BCF will also give us access to new markets.”



Operating on six continents, ASL provides network solutions to express freight integrators, transporting more than 357,000 metric tonnes of cargo in 2018.



“This order is a great testimonial of the unique capabilities of a 737-800 converted freighter. ASL Aviation has seen first-hand how this platform is perfectly suited to fly express cargo on domestic and short haul routes. We are honored that ASL Aviation is growing its business with the 737-800BCF,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. “With more operators seeking out the 737-800BCF, we are looking to expand our conversion capacity to support our customers and their growth plans.”



Boeing recently inaugurated new conversion lines at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services (BSAS) and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Company (STAECO), while looking to expand further. The program is committed to more than double 737-800BCF output this year, going from eight conversions in 2018 to 17 in 2019.



Boeing predicts that 2,650 freighters will be delivered between 2018-2037, with more than 60 percent of these deliveries comprised of passenger-to-freighter conversions.



Already operating on four continents (Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America) after entering service last year, the 737-800BCF is certified by various global regulators: the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency, the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.



The 737-800BCF carries more payload – up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs.) – and flies farther – 2,000 nautical miles (3,750 km) compared to 737 Classic freighters. It also offers operators improved fuel efficiency, lower operating cost, and higher reliability than previous standard-body freighters.



The Boeing freighter family provides more than 90% of the world’s freighter capacity, Boeing offers integrated solutions for customers, whether they carry express cargo or industrial goods. Our freighter family, which includes production and converted freighter options, offers an unmatched selection of capacity and capability with superior economics.





ASL Aviation Holdings DAC is a global aviation services provider headquartered in Swords, Dublin, Ireland. The group has 4 European airlines; ASL Airlines Ireland based in Dublin, ASL Airlines Belgium, based in Liege, ASL Airlines France, based in Paris-CDG and ASL Airlines Hungary, based in Budapest. ASL also has an associate airline, Safair, in South Africa, that operates civilian ‘Hercules’ aircraft on humanitarian missions in Africa. It also operates FlySafair, a leading low-cost domestic passenger airline based in Johannesburg. ASL also has joint venture cargo airlines in Thailand and India as well as maintenance facilities in Belgium and various aircraft leasing entities.



China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 19, 2019)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and China Airlines today announced the airline's intent to order up to six 777 Freighters to modernize its cargo fleet. China Airlines plans to transition to the world's largest and longest-range twin-engine freighter as it launches operations from Taipei to North America and Europe – two key markets that provide higher yields for the carrier.



The order will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it is finalized.



"Air cargo is an important part of our overall business and the introduction of these new Boeing 777 Freighters will play an integral role in our long-term growth strategy," said China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien. "As we transition our Freighter fleet to the 777Fs from the older 747Fs, this will enable us to deliver world-class services to our customers more efficiently and reliably."



The 777 Freighter is capable of flying 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) with a maximum payload of 102,010 kg (224,900 lbs). The airplane will allow China Airlines to make fewer stops and reduce associated landing fees on these long-haul routes, resulting in the lowest trip cost of any large freighter and superior ton-mile economics. In addition, the 777 Freighter features market-leading capacity for a twin-engine freighter, accommodating 27 standard pallets, measuring 96 inches by 125 inches (2.5 m x 3 m) on the main deck. This allows for lower cargo handling costs and shorter cargo delivery times.



"The global air freight market is forecasted to double over the next 20 years, and the 777 Freighter's market-leading capabilities and economics will help China Airlines extend their network and grow their cargo business," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing of The Boeing Company. "We are proud to expand our partnership with China Airlines, building on our successful introduction of the 777-300ER passenger jet a few years ago. We look forward to delivering new 777 Freighters into their world-class fleet."



China Airlines operates 51 Boeing airplanes. The addition of 777 Freighters will enable the carrier to streamline maintenance and parts for its 777 fleet. The carrier uses a number of Boeing Global Services solutions to support their operations, including Boeing's Airplane Health Maintenance and Maintenance Performance Toolbox on all of their 777, 747-400 and Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These data-driven platforms track real-time airplane information, providing maintenance data and decision support tools that allow technicians to quickly and correctly resolve issues. On the ground and in the air, China Airlines' entire fleet uses Jeppesen's FliteDeck Pro and access to digital navigation charts to optimize performance and enhance situational awareness.



