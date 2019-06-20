Paris Air Show Yields $50.2 Billion in Orders for CFM

(Source: CFM International; issued June 20, 2019)

LE BOURGET, France --- CFM International announced orders and commitments for more than 1,150 LEAP engines during the 2019 Paris Airshow, along with long-term services agreements, for a total value of approximately $50.2 billion U.S. at list price.



"It has been an absolutely incredible week," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We have had follow-on orders from long-time customers while welcoming new LEAP operators, including IndiGo for the LEAP-1A and the recently announced letter of intent from IAG for 200 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes for which we look forward to finalizing the LEAP-1B portion of the deal.



"For all the orders we received this week, we cannot say thank you enough to our customers. The level of confidence they continue to show in us and in our products is truly humbling. Our job now – as always - is to earn that trust, both by word and by deed, every day."



A recap of the week's activities:

-- AirAsia: 200 LEAP-1A engines & expanded Rate Per Flight Hour

-- ALAFCO: 60 LEAP-1A engines

-- Avolon Leasing: 140 LEAP-1A engines

--CDB Leasing: 90 LEAP-1A engines

-- Color Guizhou Airlines: LEAP-1A Rate Per Flight Hour agreement

-- IndiGo: 560 LEAP-1A engines, plus spares

-- Macquarie Finance: 40 LEAP-1A engines

-- Peach Aviation: 20 LEAP-1A engines

-- SMBC Capital: 40 LEAP-1A engines

-- Zhejiang Loong Air: LEAP-1A Rate Per Flight Hour agreement



(ends)

ALAFCO Expands LEAP-1A Fleet

(Source: CFM International; issued June 19, 2019)

LE BOURGET, France --- Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO), the Kuwait-based international aircraft leasing company, today announced that it has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engines to power 30 firm, 20 option new Airbus A320neo aircraft.



ALAFCO, a Kuwait based aircraft leasing company which is listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange was formed in 1992, is a long-time CFM customer. Today's order expands its total LEAP fleet to than 120 engines. RPFH agreements are part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings. Under the terms of the agreement, CFM Services guarantees maintenance costs for the AirAsia's LEAP-1A engines on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.



"Introducing the LEAP-1A-powered A320neo into our portfolio has been very successful collaboration between ALAFCO and CFM and is an important part of our long-term strategy. LEAP engines continue to deliver and meet the expectations of ALAFCO's customers. With high levels of efficiencies and reliability, we envisage these engines will continue to add value and furthermore play an integral role in ALAFCO's continued growth," said Ahmed Albzbin, ALAFCO Chairman.



"We certainly appreciated the continued confidence ALAFCO has shown in us with this new order," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We are pleased that the benefits we have built into the LEAP engine are having a very positive impact on ALAFCO's customers and we pledge to continue to provide the level support they have come to expect from CFM."





The LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. This engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history and CFM has received orders and commitments for a total of more than 17,600 LEAP engines, including spares, across all three models through May 2019.



(ends)







CDB Aviation Places $1.3 Billion LEAP-1A Order

(Source: CFM International; issued June 19, 2019)

LE BOURGET, France --- CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (CDB Leasing), today announced an order for CFM International's LEAP-1A engines to power 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The engine order is valued at more than $1.3 billion U.S. dollars at list price.



This is the CDB Aviation's second LEAP-1A engine order. In November 2016, the company selected LEAP-1A engines to power 100 percent of its first batch of A320neo aircraft. Today's order takes its LEAP-1A/A320neo fleet to 90 aircraft.



"With our commitment to continue to deepen our working relationships as we serve our customers and their evolving needs, the LEAP-1A engine delivers a multitude of benefits and operating advantages. We value our partnership with CFM and this agreement will support our airline customers' fleet operations," said Peter Chang, CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer.



"We are pleased to expand our great relationship with CDB Aviation," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We are pleased that their customers are seeing the value that the LEAP engine brings to their operations."



The LEAP-1A engine is providing operators with a 15 percent improvement in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, along with dramatic reductions in engine noise and exhaust gaseous emissions. All this technology is focused on providing better utilization, including CFM's legendary reliability out of the box; greater asset availability; enhanced time on wing margins to help keep maintenance costs low; and minimized maintenance actions, all supported by sophisticated analytics that enable CFM to provide tailored, predictive maintenance over the life of the product.





CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (CDB Leasing) a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution.



The LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. This engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history and CFM has received orders and commitments for a total of more than 17,600 LEAP engines, including spares, across all three models through May 2019.



-ends-