Kongsberg Awarded NASAMS Contract with Australia Worth 1.6 Billion NOK

(Source: Kongsberg; issued June 20, 2019)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) is awarded a contract by Raytheon Australia worth 1.6 billion NOK for delivery of NASAMS components. Raytheon Australia is the prime contractor to deliver NASAMS to the Australian Government Land 19 Phase 7B program.



The Australian Government, Raytheon Australia and Kongsberg announced the approval of the program on March 25, 2019 in a ceremony at Raytheon Australia`s new Centre for Joint Integration to be built in Adelaide, Australia.



“We are pleased that Australia has chosen NASAMS. The continuous technical evolution of the system and addition of users confirms that NASAMS is the most modern and advanced air defense system in the world. NASAMS, produced by Kongsberg and Raytheon, is the backbone air defence system for many nations in decades to come”, says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group delivering high technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace. Kongsberg has close to 11,000 employees located in 40 countries.



-ends-