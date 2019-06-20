Meggitt PLC Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract with BAE Systems for Innovative Generator System

(Source: Meggitt PLC; issued June 20, 2019)

Meggitt PLC has signed a 3-year agreement with BAE Systems for an innovative generator system.



Meggitt’s solution combines two existing generators into a single generator, capable of fitting into a compressed space envelope. Its unique design creates space and weight savings and improves efficiency and performance.



Chris Allen, President of Meggitt’s Airframe Systems division, said: “We have worked closely with BAE Systems, helping them to develop a reliable, efficient system that reduces the number of critical parts, making assembly and maintenance much easier. This contract is testament to the ongoing relationship we have established with BAE Systems and the trust they place in Meggitt’s ability to both innovate and supply reliable technology.”





Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 11,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.



