Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 20, 2019)

Coleman Aerospace, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne, Orlando, Florida, is being awarded a $140,184,433 firm-fixed-price modification (P00114) to a previously awarded contract (HQ0147-14-C-0001).



The value of this contract is being increased from $366,376,257 by $140,184,433 to $506,560,690 by exercising this option.



Under this modification, the contractor will provide six additional Medium Range Ballistic Missile targets and associated nonrecurring engineering.



The work will be performed in Orlando, Florida. The performance period is from June 2019 through December 2027. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $22,469,742 are being obligated on this award. One offeror was solicited and one offer was received.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

