KAI and Safran Signed a Strategic Partnership

(Source: Safran; issued June 20, 2019)

PARIS AIR SHOW --- Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Safran signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding today at Paris Airshow to expand collaboration between the two companies.



Under this MOU, KAI and Safran agree to explore potential collaborative opportunities across activities on the various areas in space, commercial and military activities, etc.



"This MOU will allow us to identify the possible opportunities for collaboration and strengthen the partnership between the companies." KAI CEO, Jo Won KIM said.



Safran has collaborated with KAI for decades, providing critical equipment for KAI major's programs (KUH Surion and its derivatives, LAH/LCH, etc.)



In 2016, KAI has selected Safran Helicopter Engines as engine supplier for its Light Civil Helicopter (LCH), with the Arriel 2C2 engine. Safran has also been selected to provide a new engine for KAI's Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) in partnership with Hanwha Techwin (now Hanwha Aerospace), such new engine will be based on the new Safran Arriel 2L2 engine and will be assembled in Korea.



