Another Ariane 5 Successful Launch of Two Telecommunications Satellites

(Source: Arianespace; issued June 20, 2019)

KOUROU, French Guiana --- For its second launch of the year, Ariane 5 successfully placed two telecommunications satellites, T-16 and EUTELSAT 7C, into geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), from the European spaceport in Kourou (French Guiana).



The total performance required of the Ariane 5 launcher was 10,594 kg, of which the two satellites accounted for 9,736 kg. The payloads were injected into an orbit inclined 6° in relation to the equator.



“Each new success of Ariane 5 is a new victory for the thousands of technicians and engineers whose know-how has guaranteed the success of the European heavy launcher on the global commercial market and our independent, sovereign access to space for almost 40 years. We have just initiated series production of the first 14 Ariane 6 launchers and are actively working on the transition from Ariane 5 to Ariane 6, so each new success is a source of pride and encouragement for ever-higher space ambitions to benefit our customers around the world,” said André-Hubert Roussel, CEO of ArianeGroup.



“I wish to thank the teams at ArianeGroup and Arianespace, as well as the entire industrial chain, for this new joint success and for the work accomplished. Once again our gratitude also goes to the European Space Agency and CNES for their unflagging confidence and support.”





ArianeGroup is the industrial lead contractor for the development and deployment of Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launchers. The company coordinates an industrial network of more than 600 companies (including 350 SMEs) in 13 European countries. ArianeGroup oversees the entire industrial supply chain, from performance optimization and the corresponding studies associated with the Ariane 5 to production, from the supply of mission-specific data and software to the marketing of the launcher through Arianespace.



This chain includes equipment and structures, engine manufacturing, integration of the various stages and finally launcher integration in French Guiana.





Ariane 248 flight in figures:

-- 104th launch of an Ariane 5

-- 79th consecutive nominal ignition of the Vulcain 2 engine

-- 104th consecutive nominal ignition of the EAP solid propellant boosters

-- 144th consecutive nominal ignition of the HM7B engine



-ends-

