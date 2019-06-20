Contract Signed for New Air Defence System

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 20, 2019)

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, and Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, today announced the signing of an acquisition contract between Defence and Raytheon Australia Pty Ltd as part of the Government’s investment for the supply of a new short-range ground based air defence capability.



Minister Reynolds said the Australian Government was committed to providing the Australian Defence Force with the best capability to defend Australia’s national interests.



“Raytheon Australia will act as the prime systems integrator for the new air defence capability, which combines world-leading Australian radar technology with a highly effective air defence system,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This capability will contribute to the protection of our servicemen and women from modern airborne threats and be based on the proven Raytheon/Kongsberg National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) which is used by numerous countries, including the United States.”



Advanced radars designed and manufactured by Canberra-based Company CEA Technologies will be integrated with Australian designed and built vehicles.



Minister Price said the signing of this contract marked an important milestone for the project.



“I’m delighted that Australia’s most innovative technologies will be used as an integral part of one of the world’s best short-range ground based air defence systems under Land 19 Phase 7B,” Minister Price said.



“Australian industry will continue to play a vital role in the $1.5 billion acquisition, which will replace the Army’s existing RBS-70 system.”



Raytheon Australia’s newly-established Centre for Joint Integration in Adelaide will be used for the design, manufacture and assembly of some key elements of the NASAMS system, contributing to the creation of at least 100 Australian jobs across the life of the capability.



-ends-

