Erdogan on F-35: Turkey Threatens to Appeal to Int'l Court if US Backtracks on 'Done Deal'

(Source: Sputnik News; posted June 20, 2019)

Washington has been pressuring Ankara into withdrawing from its $2.5 billion agreement to purchase Russian anti-air missile systems, but Turkey has refused to bow to US threats that its NATO partner will incur sanctions and be kicked out of the F-35 programme.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his commitment to the S-400 deal with Russia, vowing to retaliate if the United States stands in the way.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Erdogan said he didn't see any possibility of the United States slapping sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.



Describing the purchase of the much-vaunted S-400s as a "done deal", he urged Washington to "think very carefully" if it still decided to go ahead with the sanctions, pledging to respond in kind.



He also threatened that Turkey would appeal to international courts to have its investments in the F-35 programme refunded if the US "does something wrong".



According to a 2017 contract, worth $2.5 billion in Russian roubles, Moscow is set to supply Ankara with four batteries of the cutting-edge S-400 air defense systems, which are widely considered among the best of their kind in the world.



President Erdogan announced this week that the deliveries would start as early as the first half of July.



However, the United States, Turkey's NATO ally, has opposed the move, saying that the S-400s would compromise its fifth-generation fighter, the F-35, that Turkey is also looking to acquire.



Washington is worried that the Russian systems could be used to gather useful data on the F-35s − such as its advanced stealth capabilities − and has threatened to remove Turkey from the programme.



The US has already halted shipments of F-35 parts to Turkey and is reportedly considering three packages of sanctions against the country's defence industry.



Ankara has argued that the purchase of the S-400s is solely meant to meet the country's defence needs and poses no threat to the fighter jets.



(ends)



Turkey Responds After US Cancels Fighter Jet Training for Turkish Pilots

(Source: TRT World; posted June 20, 2019)

By Alican Tekingunduz

ANKARA --- Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar emphasised the importance of mutual respect and friendship based on dialogue to find solutions to problems, in a response letter written to Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, a Turkish Defense Ministry statement said.



“The letter reiterated the discomfort from the style and approach that was not in line with the spirit of alliance,” the statement said.



Earlier this month, Shanahan had sent a letter to Akar in which he said Washington will cut short a training programme on F-35 fighter jets for Turkish pilots over "safety concerns."



Tensions between the US and Turkey have been increasing in recent months over Ankara’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems.



According to Washington, the purchasing of S-400 by Turkey will jeopardise the F-35 fighter jet programme.



The US also has long been threatening Turkey with sanctions if it completed the S-400 sale.



According to a Turkish Defense Ministry source, who spoke to TRT World: “The control of both F-35 and S400 issues are in Turkey’s hands.”



What is next?



The ministry official said Turkey was still optimistic that the aircraft will come to Turkey although there may be a delay in their receipt.



The source said Turkey would receive the planes because it was in a partnership agreement with other partners.



“We have fulfilled all our obligations exactly up to the point,” the source continued.



“Turkey’s leading defence companies are producing sub-systems for this project,” the source added, emphasising Turkey’s role in the F-35 programme.



Turkey has already spent $1.5 billion on the programme, the source said.



S-400 systems were designated for defence use and were therefore not a problem for NATO, the source explained.



Matthew Bryza, a former Obama administration official and former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, told TRT World that he does not think Turkey’s NATO membership is in danger.



“It is unimaginable for me that NATO would banish a Member State from its ranks without a long period of very deep deterioration within NATO,” Byza said.



The former ambassador said that Washington’s decision was final and took months to reach.



“This letter reflects months of policy planning and debate in Washington, leading to a joint decision by all relevant US Government agencies to take the steps outlined by Acting Secretary Shanahan,” he explained.



Bryza suggested that a possible way to decrease tensions was: “[To] form a joint operational commission consisting of the US and Turkish military officers who work together at all times to make sure the S-400 radar systems are shut off any time an F-35 is in flight.”



Turkey wants delivery



Turkey was supposed to have received 100 F-35 fighter planes in 2019, but the Trump administration postponed the crucial delivery for the second time in April.



The Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) programme is the world’s most expensive arms project to date and Turkey is a key producer of the F-35 manufacturing parts for all variants and customers.



Removing Turkey from the programme could be a violation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed among the member states of the programme, according to Turkish legal experts.



-ends-

