US Navy Releases RFP for Guided-Missile Frigate Contract

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued June 20, 2019)

A joint design by Bath Iron Works and Spain’s Navantia (image) is one of the contenders for the FFG(X) competition, but Navantia’s performance on the S-80 submarine and Norwegian frigate programs does not speak in its favor. (BIW image)





The RFP provides for a full and open competition and will result in a contract awarded to one company in fiscal year 2020. The guided missile frigate is an agile, multi-mission platform designed for operation in blue water and littoral environments.



The Navy released a draft FFG(X) DD&C RFP to industry on March 1 and hosted an Industry Day event on March 19. Through these interactions, the Navy received feedback from industry that informed the RFP released today.



The FFG(X) will have multi-mission capability to conduct air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electronic warfare and information operations. Offerors who respond to the DD&C solicitation must propose an FFG(X) design based on a parent ship design that has been through production and demonstrated in full scale at sea. Per 10 U.S.C. 7309, construction of naval vessels in foreign shipyards is prohibited.



To reach the Navy’s full requirement of 20 FFG(X)s a second contract is planned closer to fiscal year 2025 for the next 10 ships to ensure more accurate pricing on out-year ships. This will be beyond the six years planned for this initial contract.



The FFG(X) supports the “Navy the Nation Needs” and the validated requirements for 355 battle force ships in line with the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).





Click here for the solicitation notice, on the Federal Business Opportunities website



(ends)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Navy released a request for proposals (RFP) for the guided missile frigate FFG(X) detail design and construction (DD&C) contract for the first 10 ships (one base ship and nine option ships), June 20.The RFP provides for a full and open competition and will result in a contract awarded to one company in fiscal year 2020. The guided missile frigate is an agile, multi-mission platform designed for operation in blue water and littoral environments.The Navy released a draft FFG(X) DD&C RFP to industry on March 1 and hosted an Industry Day event on March 19. Through these interactions, the Navy received feedback from industry that informed the RFP released today.The FFG(X) will have multi-mission capability to conduct air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electronic warfare and information operations. Offerors who respond to the DD&C solicitation must propose an FFG(X) design based on a parent ship design that has been through production and demonstrated in full scale at sea. Per 10 U.S.C. 7309, construction of naval vessels in foreign shipyards is prohibited.To reach the Navy’s full requirement of 20 FFG(X)s a second contract is planned closer to fiscal year 2025 for the next 10 ships to ensure more accurate pricing on out-year ships. This will be beyond the six years planned for this initial contract.The FFG(X) supports the “Navy the Nation Needs” and the validated requirements for 355 battle force ships in line with the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).(ends)

The US Navy’s New Frigate Program Is Careening Toward A Roadblock (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted June 20, 2019)

By David B. Larter