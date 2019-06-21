Italy Restores Funding for CAMM ER Air-Defense Missiles

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted June 21, 2019)

PARIS --- After hesitating for over a year, Italy has decided to restore funding for the CAMM Extended-Range short-medium-range air-defense being developed by MBDA.



Italy’s Rivista Italian Difesa reported yesterday that, according to a multiyear defense planning document it was shown, CAMM-ER will receive a symbolic €1 million this year, followed by €10 million in 2020 and €15 million in 2021.



The program is due to be completed by 2024, and Italy’s share will have cost €95 million euros by then, according to the document.



The first two firings are expected to take place this year, RID reports.



This is a development of major importance for MBDA Italia, which is the local contractor for the system. The CAMM-ER is attracting interest from a number of countries, including Spain, Poland, Pakistan ad Qatar, notably because of its unusual short/medium-range capabilities.



