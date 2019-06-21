Indra to Supply an A330 MRTT Simulator to Train French Air Force Pilots

SPAIN --- Indra will provide the French Air Force under contract with Airbus D&S with a state-of-the-art flight simulator that will offer training at the highest level for the pilots of the A330 MRTT refueling aircraft.



Indra is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of simulators, and has provided more than 200 systems to around fifty customers worldwide.



Indra has worked on the development of simulators such as the Eurofighter and the A400M, and delivered training solutions to armed forces from all over the world, including the USA, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, among others.



The simulator has a level D certification, the highest category for a system of this kind to AESA standards.



This is a solution that integrates the training of pilots and officers in charge of carrying out refueling operations, either via boom or probe-and-drogue, the two possible methods.



The coordination of the entire crew to safely complete this complex operation requires exhaustive training. Aircraft can also play a key role in other types of missions, such as the evacuation of the wounded or the transport of personnel.



The system replicates all kinds of possible tactical scenarios and operations. It also replicates communications with control centers. The cabin is an exact replica of the aircraft, equipped with the same instruments and with some of the most advanced visual systems available.



Last year, Indra delivered a simulator for this same aircraft model to train pilots from all over the world at Seville. Indra has also developed trainers for this aircraft, which are currently in operation.



Indra is the second avionics supplier for the Eurofighter, one of the most advanced fighters in the world, and its electronic defense systems protect the Spanish F18 Hornets. Its InShield directional infra-red countermeasure system will also be integrated into the Spanish A400Ms. The company aims to play a key role in the development of the next-generation aerial combat systems, among which the FCAS and the EuroDron stand out. Indra has been working since 2017 on the National Concept Study of the Next-Generation Weapon Systems (NGWS) of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), led and financed by DGAM.





Indra is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. In the 2018 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.104 billion, with 43,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.



