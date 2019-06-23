Dassault Aviation’s Digital Strategy

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued June 23, 2019)

Digital technology is central to our innovation and to the way we organize our work. Our capacity as an architect draws on all major digital solutions, from 3D creation to Big Data. For more than thirty years, we have been the pioneers of a new industrial revolution.



We have been investing in digital innovations since the 3D model revolution and were the driving force behind the creation of Dassault Systèmes, with which we have a historic partnership.



Big Data is essential for the management of all of our programs. It must not only improve existing products and services but also lead to new ones. It must provide management, analysis, and decision-making tools based on shared data.



As part of the Man-Machine Teaming (MMT) program, the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) has tasked Dassault Aviation and Thales with coordinating and developing an ecosystem dedicated to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) innovations applied to military aviation.



During Paris Air Show, Paris Air Lab is a 3000 sq.m. (32,000 sq. ft.) exhibition space dedicated to innovation and new prospects in the aerospace industry. Dassault Aviation will be present as leader of the AI & Big Data unit.



