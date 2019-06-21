Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies Set Closing Date for Merger

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued June 21, 2019)

MELBOURNE, Fla. and NEW YORK --- Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies announced that they have received the necessary regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger and have set a closing date of June 29, 2019.



Upon closing, Harris will be renamed L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and shares of L3Harris common stock will trade on the NYSE under ticker symbol “LHX”. L3 shares will cease trading upon market close on June 28 and convert into 1.3 L3Harris shares for each L3 share.



“Receiving these approvals marks the successful completion of a thorough regulatory review process – clearing the way for one of the largest mergers in defense industry history,” said William M. Brown, Chairman, CEO and President of Harris.



“Today’s announcement positions us to close the merger and establish L3Harris as an agile aerospace and defense technology innovator that delivers value for all of our stakeholders,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chairman, CEO and President of L3.



The regulatory process requires the divestiture of Harris’ Night Vision business, which is expected to be completed following the merger, pursuant to Harris’ previously announced sale agreement with Elbit Systems Ltd.





Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems.





With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 Technologies develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. L3 is organized into three business segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems, Communications and Networked Systems and Electronic Systems. The company reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion.



