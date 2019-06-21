ECA Group & Thales Alenia Space to Strengthen the Global COSPAS/SARSAT System

(Source: ECA Group; issued June 21, 2019)

ECA GROUP is awarded by Thales Alenia Space to supply High Performance Frequency Transpositions to equip Local User Terminals (LUT) as a part of the global COSPAS/SARSAT system for SAR (Search and Rescue) operational missions.



To improve the reaction timing of rescue organizations - when an accident or a sudden technical default occurs on an aircraft or a ship - ECA GROUP and Thales Alenia Space worked alongside to offer a breakthrough technology for Search & Rescue satellite solutions.



Called MEOLUT Next, this solution is to be deployed within the scope of the global COSPAS/SARSAT system. MEOLUT Next technology will optimize data processing time and enhance the precision of the accident's location in order to better and faster alert the rescue teams.



This innovative solution integrates ECA GROUP's cutting-edge technologies and expertise in radio frequency.



As part of a contract, ECA GROUP will supply several systems to Thales Alenia Space for its ground stations located around the world: Canada, France,Togo, USA or many European countries.



The MEOLUT Next - Local User Terminal (LUT)



This unique solution, based on Thales Alenia Space Local User Terminal (LUT), integrates ECA GROUP's state-of-the-art technology with radio frequency blocks. At the heart of this innovation is the use of small-sized active antennas.



Each of these antennas is equipped with ultra-performant radio frequency blocks developed and produced by ECA GROUP for upstream optimized data processing. Signals are received in the form of frequencies. To be analysed, these signals are going through antenna using patches to sort out the frequencies received.



According to their frequency (in hertz), the signals are then sorted out between L or S bands, which are range of frequencies used to for telecommunication purposes. Separating the signals between those bands and analyse it, helps to determine the localisation of the signal.



To do so, ECA GROUP equipment converts the frequencies of the patches in L and S bands to recombine them with a high precision and accuracy. Doing so, it allows to simultaneously analyse all the RF signals received, and thus to reduce the processing time.



The main advantages of such solution are:

-- Optimized tracking and much larger coverage area:

The MEOLUT Next solution, with a footprint of less than 10 m², can track up to 30 satellites, where other competing solutions receive only 6 satellites with 6 large satellite dishes in an area comparable to a football field.



-- High detection speed: In addition to widening the coverage area, it significantly increases the detection rate of distress beacons.



-- Cost-effectiveness:

Since these antennas have no mechanical elements, the associated maintenance cost is the most competitive on the market.



-- Responsiveness & accuracy:

Thanks to MEOSAR service*, - satellites in medium earth orbit - operational since end of 2018, distress beacons can be detected even faster and with a greater location accuracy.



* Until now, the COSPAS/SARSAT system relied on observation satellites in both low Earth orbit (LEOSAR) and geostationary Earth orbit (GEOSAR), which will be reaching end-of-life towards 2020. Satellites in medium Earth orbit, MEOSAR, with secondary payloads mounted on GPS, Galileo and Glonass positioning system satellites, will then take over, improving performance, precision and responsiveness. The satellites replacement will enable indicating the position of an endangered item in less than 10 minutes (against 2 hours for the LEO and GEO generations).



Furthermore, the position-determination accuracy will improve to 200 meters, versus 5 kilometers previously. Another major advantage is that distress beacons in movement (typically in aircraft) can be detected, which was not the case so far. MEOSAR services will start operating by the end of 2018, and will be able to detect the locations of aircraft in trouble during their flight.



