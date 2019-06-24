Estonia Has Joined the SPIKE Missile Family

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued June 24, 2019)

In a ceremony last week in Tallinn, Estonia, the Estonian MoD signed a 40M Euro Framework agreement with Eurospike (a European Joint Venture between Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Diehl Defence and Rheinmettal Defence) for the supply of SPIKE LR ATGMs, launchers and associated maintenance and training.



The contract included ICLU (Integrated Control Launch Units) launchers and live SPIKE rounds.



SPIKE is a cutting-edge precise, multi-platform, multi-mission and multi-range electro-optical missile Family, with capabilities of fire-and-forget, as well as fire, observe and update, allowing attack of hidden targets.



Estonia is the 32nd user nation of the SPIKE missile, and the 19th user among the EU and NATO. More than 30,000 SPIKE missiles have been supplied to-date around the world, with over 5500 SPIKE missiles firings, both in training and in combat.



The SPIKE missile and launcher cross-nation commonality enables nations to manage joint SPIKE missile stocks, create joint procurement and maintain mutual support. In combination with local production within Europe by local SME’s, SPIKE is a truly common European missile.



Mr. Günter Lauer, EUROSPIKE Managing Director: "We are thankful to the Estonian army for their confidence in the SPIKE missile. This Procurement by Estonia follows recent SPIKE Missile contracts of other Baltic states, Latvia and Lithuania, and it creates common ATGM capabilities within the Baltic nations, enabling the missile to serve with interoperability, and bare potential for future cross-Baltic mutual support."



-ends-

