KNM Helge Ingstad Will Not Be Repaired

(Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence; issued June 21, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

After closely looking at the possibility of repairing its sunken frigate KNM Helge Ingstad, which is seen here being raised after months underwater, the Norwegian defense ministry has decided it will scrap it and buy a new one. (NO MoD photo)