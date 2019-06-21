“The Government has now decided that it is more appropriate to dispose of KNM Helge Ingstad than to repair it,” says Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.
A condition report from Defense Material Organisation shows that it would cost 12-14 billion NOK to repair the vessel. By comparison, it will cost NOK 11-13 billion to build a new, similar vessel. There is also greater uncertainty in the repair of the vessel.
Read the web page when the condition report was delivered here (in Norwegian)
The operational capability must be replaced
“The loss of Helge Ingstad has significant consequences for the defense of Norway. We have large sea areas and a long coastline. Effective control at sea is absolutely essential to the defense of the country. Therefore, we have been clear all along that the capability represented by KNM Helge Ingstad must be re-established. I would like to ask the Chief of Defense for specialist military advice on how the operational capacity can be replaced,” said the Minister of Defense.
The Armed Forces have already implemented measures to maintain operational capability in the short term, inter alia by using double crews on the remaining frigates and on [the fleet replenishment oiler] KNM Maud.
-ends-