Bulgaria Continues Negotiations for F-16, with the Goal Being a Deal of Up to $1.16 Billion (excerpt)

(Source: Bulgarian Military.com; posted June 24, 2019)

By Boyko Nikolov

SOFIA --- The F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft will be paid out with money of the reserve, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced last Friday, BulgarianMilitary.com has learned.Borissov commented that the negotiations continued at a price of BGN 2-2.2 (1.16-1.28) billion. The US offer is the upper limit, but the government hopes it will be able to reduce another BGN 200 million ($116 million) without cutting the battle capabilities of the package.The money will be paid out at once, and this will require an update of the budget because the amount is not foreseen so far, Borissov explained.Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov announced that at the end of next week a US delegation from their Air Force will come again and the final talks about the purchase will be held with them.“The teams have done their job, another is the question of what will come out final of all these talks because they continue,” Karakachanov commented. (end of excerpt)-ends-