U.S. Arms Makers See Booming European Demand As Threats Multiply (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published June 23, 2019)

By Andrea Shalal

PARIS --- U.S. arms makers say European demand for fighter jets, missile defenses and other weapons is growing fast amid heightened concerns about Russia and Iran.The U.S. government sent a group of unusually high-ranking officials including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to the Paris Airshow this year, where nearly 400 U.S. companies were showcasing equipment as the United States and Iran neared open confrontation in the Persian Gulf.Lockheed Martin, Boeing and other top weapons makers said they had seen accelerating demand for U.S. weapons at the biennial air show despite escalating trade tensions between the United States and Europe."Two Paris air shows ago, there weren't a lot of orders," said Rick Edwards, who heads Lockheed's international division. "Now ... our fastest growth market for Lockheed Martin in the world is Europe." (end of excerpt)-ends-