The Cost of Canada’s Surface Combatants: 2019 Update

(Source: Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer; issued June 21, 2019)

From C$26 billion in 2008, when the program was first proposed, the estimated cost of Canada’s future frigates, known as Canadian Surface Combatants, jumped to C$58-60 billion in 2017 and now to over C$70 billion, or over €3bn per ship. (BAE image)