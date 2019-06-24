Premium AEROTEC and Lockheed Martin Collaborating on Additive Manufacturing

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued June 24, 2019)

PARIS LE BOURGET --- Premium AEROTEC and Lockheed Martin signed an agreement today during the Paris Air Show to explore opportunities to implement Premium AEROTEC’s additive manufacturing processes into the F-35 Lighting II Program.



Premium AEROTEC and Lockheed Martin will collaborate to identify candidate parts in the F-35 aircraft that could be manufactured with additive manufacturing techniques with the target of improving efficiencies and further reducing costs as the F-35 reaches full rate production and sustainment of the operational fleet.



“We are excited to work with Lockheed Martin”, says Premium AEROTEC CEO Thomas Ehm. “This collaboration is a first step for our company into the important US defense market. Furthermore it’s a great opportunity to demonstrate the advantages of Premium AEROTEC’s leading edge 3D-printing products and processes in combination with state of the art combat aircraft technology.”



“We see tremendous opportunity for additive manufacturing to further reduce costs, enhance quality and improve speed across the F-35 enterprise,” said Greg Ulmer, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager of the F-35 program. “F-35 production includes the most advanced manufacturing techniques of any fighter jet in the world and partnering with companies like Premium AEROTEC, we will continue to integrate additional automation and additive manufacturing techniques that will ensure we’re always delivering on our cost, quality and efficiency goals.”



With stealth technology, advanced sensors, supersonic speed, weapons capacity and superior range, the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable and connected aircraft in the world. More than a fighter jet, the F-35's ability to collect, analyze and share data, is a powerful force multiplier that enhances all airborne, surface and ground-based assets in the battlespace enabling men and women in uniform to execute their mission and return home safely.



-ends-

