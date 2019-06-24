High-Power Artillery to be Demonstrated At ARMY 2019 IMTF, Rostov Region

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 24, 2019)

For the first time, gunners of the Southern Military District will present a 240-mm Tulpan self-propelled mortar"Tulip" and a 203-mm Malka self-propelled artillery system at the ARMY 2019 IMTF in Sambek, Rostov region.



Also at the forum site, there will be 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled and Msta-B towed howitzer, 120-mm Hosta self-propelled artillery gun.



As part of the dynamic show, 14 combat aircraft (Su-30M2, Su-25SM3 and Ka-52 Alligator helicopters), will perform flights. Besides, the demonstration programme includes performances of special forces and nine tactical episodes.



At the sites of the static exhibition, more than 80 pieces of hardware will be exhibited. Modern armaments and military hardware of the Southern Military District, including the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex, the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, Tornado-G and Smerch rocket launchers, T-72B3 and T-90A, BMP-3 and BTR-82AM combat vehicles, Ka-52 Alligator and Mi-28 helicopters, Typhoon-K and Typhoon-U, Tigr and Rys armoured vehicles will be available at the exposition.



The ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum takes place in the Rostov region (Sambek) on June 28 - 30.



-ends-

