Rosoboronexport Invites Over 100 Foreign Delegations to ARMY 2019

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued June 24, 2019)

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is expecting the arrival of over 100 foreign delegations to the ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum, which will be held from 25 to 30 June 2019 on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Kubinka near Moscow.



“This year the Army Forum is held for the fifth time and has become a landmark event for Russia's military-technical cooperation with foreign countries. It contributes immensely to strengthening Rosoboronexport’s positions in the world arms market. Here we hold meetings and negotiations with the maximum number of high representatives of our partners, organize detailed presentations for them, conclude major contracts and update our strategic plans of cooperation,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



In 2019, Rosoboronexport has invited delegations from more than 100 countries to the Forum and will hold meetings with 70 of them on the sidelines of the forum. Over 30 delegations are headed by defense ministers, their deputies and chiefs of general staff.



Guests of the Forum will be able to get acquainted with the full range of military products offered by Rosoboronexport: almost all modern weapon systems are gathered here and almost all of Russian defense enterprises participate in the exhibition. In addition, the Patriot military park offers Russian manufacturers a great opportunity to demonstrate their capacity to partners and immediately discuss possible options for cooperation on the sidelines of the event. Designers, technologists and heads of the enterprises will answer any questions on the technical aspects of the products offered most competently.



At Army 2019, Russian defense manufacturers will showcase all the bestsellers of the world arms market, including new additions to Rosoboronexport’s catalog. Military equipment of the Land Forces will be presented in the form of exhibits in the static display area. In addition, its running and combat characteristics will be demonstrated in action at the Alabino Proving Ground.



Among the exhibits, the T-90MS main battle tank (MBT), the BMPT Terminator tank support fighting vehicle, the BT-ZF armored personnel vehicle, the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system, and the 57 mm AU-220M lightweight remote weapon station will be of particular interest to foreign customers. Kalashnikov assault rifles of the latest AK-200 series and next-generation Tigr-2 special vehicles, being displayed at Army for the first time, are expected to draw their attention.



Air Force representatives should be interested in the Su-35 super-maneuverable fighter, the MiG-29M multifunctional frontline fighter, the Ka-52 reconnaissance/attack helicopter, the Mi-171SH military transport helicopter, the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, and the Ka-226T and Ansat light utility helicopters.



Of air defense and electronic warfare systems, there is high demand for the S-400 Triumph air defense missile system, the Buk-M2E, Tor-M2E (including its wheeled and containerized versions) SAM systems, the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile/gun system, the Igla-S and Verba MANPADS, and also novelties, such as the Viking and Tor-E2 SAM systems, the Gibka-S MANPADS squad combat vehicle, and UAV countermeasures systems.



As to naval materiel, promotional materials for and presentations of the Project 22160E patrol ship, the Project 22356 frigate, the improved Project 20382 Tigr corvette, a modernized Rubezh-ME tactical coastal missile system and others will be provided.



Along with the products allowed for export, Rosoboronexport expects the partners will show interest in promising models that will occupy high positions in their segments of the world market after the relevant paperwork is done. Among them are the T-14 MBT and the T-15 tank support fighting vehicle based on the Armata platform, the B-11 and K-17 IFVs based on the Kurganets-25 and Boomerang platforms respectively, the 82 mm Drok self-propelled mortar and the 57 mm Derivatiya self-propelled AA gun.



“We are witnessing the interest of partners to develop or establish their own defense industry as the key trend of the global arms market. Rosoboronexport has already implemented a number of technology partnership projects and has the necessary competencies in the area. We have set up joint ventures to manufacture the Ka-226T helicopters and Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles in India, the Nashab rocket-propelled grenade launchers in Jordan, have built and continue to build factories to make Kalashnikov rifles in a number of countries. Together with foreign partners we carry out a variety of R&D projects in the field of arms. Projects in South-East Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America are in development,” said Alexander Mikheev.



Through the presence of a wide range of experts from the Russian Ministry of Defense, industry and related organizations, the ARMY Forum is the most effective platform for discussing and launching the latest technology projects in the field of military-technical cooperation.



-ends-

