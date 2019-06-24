The U.S. Navy Awarded BAE Systems Contract to Modernize and Maintain C5ISR Systems

(Source: BAE Systems; issued June 24, 2019)

The U.S. Navy selects BAE Systems to provide engineering and integration support for critical communications and combat systems



The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a five-year, $90 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to modernize and maintain C5ISR systems embedded within vehicles, watercraft, and specialized communications platforms. C5ISR includes command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems that are integrated and networked to improve the situational awareness of their military operators and decision makers.



"Technology is constantly evolving and the mission needs of our customers can change," said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Integrated Defense Solutions business. "As systems integrators, we are providing agile engineering, testing, and field support to help our military customers adapt and maintain a tactical edge."



BAE Systems has been supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division with mobile deployable systems for more than 25 years. Work on this program will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland; Little Creek, Virginia; and Fayetteville, North Carolina.



BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.



