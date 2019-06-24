Safran to Continue Supporting UK MOD Merlin and Apache Helicopter Engines

Covering a fleet of more than 400 engines used to power the British fleets of Apache and Merlin helicopters, the contract extends the support provided by Safran for the RTM-322 engine since 2013, when they bought out Rolls-Royce’s share of the program. (RN photo)

FAREHAM, U.K. --- Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a three-year support contract extension with the UK Ministry of Defence’s Defence Equipment and Support agency, to provide an end-to-end availability service for the RTM322 engines fitted to Royal Navy Merlin and British Army Apache AH Mk1 helicopters.



Covering a fleet of more than 400 engines, the contract represents a continuation of the support provided by Safran for this engine type since 2013, when they bought out Rolls-Royce’s share of the RTM322. Since then, Safran has significantly improved engine reliability and can now boast more than four years of significantly exceeding availability targets for engines, accessories and spare parts.



Safran Helicopter Engines manages this contract from its UK facility in Fareham, Hampshire with more than 40 people on site directly involved. The contract covers the provision of engines, modules, accessories and spares, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, logistics, technical support and technical publications. It runs until 31st March 2022 with additional option years to 2024.



Air Vice-Marshal Graham Russell, Director Helicopters at the UK MOD’s Defence Equipment and Support Organisation, commented: “Safran Helicopter Engines has provided highly capable, reliable and responsive support to our fleet of RTM322 engines during the previous contract, consistently delivering high levels of engine availability. Consequently, we are very pleased to have signed this extension to the contract which will ensure continued effective support to the front line.”



Franck Saudo, Safran Helicopter Engines CEO, said, “We’re delighted to be awarded this contract extension. It shows a high level of confidence from the UK MOD in our engine solutions and in our teams. We are committed to earn that trust by providing them with a high level of service, as they prepare to deploy these helicopters aboard the UK’s new aircraft carriers.”



