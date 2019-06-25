Nations Launch Major Infrastructure Redevelopment Project at NSPA Site in Capellen

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Organisation; issued June 25, 2019)

The NATO Support and Procurement Organisation (NSPO) members have approved plans to redevelop the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) site in Capellen, Luxembourg.



As a multi-phased process, the nations approved the first phase of redevelopment that will launch an ambitious programme works aimed at modernising the NSPA infrastructure in Luxembourg over the next decades. This project is one of the Agency’s highest priorities, ultimately providing NSPA with an adaptable work environment and increased workspace to accommodate the rapidly expanding workforce.



The first phase of redevelopment is focused primarily on the construction of a new professional office building for 400 people and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.



“As NATO’s premier life cycle management, acquisition and service provider, it is critical that our infrastructure is fit for purpose so that our team can continue to provide top level services and support as the Agency grows in both size and scope,” NSPA General Manager Peter Dohmen emphasised.



We look forward to continue working closely with our Luxembourg Host Nation partners at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, the Directorate of Defence, at the Ministry of Mobility and Public Works, the Public Building Administration (ABP) and the local Capellen community while the detailed planning for subsequent phases progresses and works are executed.



“Without the outstanding support of our host nation none of this would be possible. We are honoured to call Luxembourg our home. Our agency endeavours to continue being a good member of the community and we thank our host for their enduring and generous support,” Mr Dohmen said.



