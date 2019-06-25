What Part of Europe Doesn't NATO ACCS Cover?

(Source: Forecast International; issued June 25, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- The NATO Air Command and Control System (ACCS) provides command and control for all air operations, both offensive and defensive, undertaken by NATO countries in Europe. It consists of multiple systems (a "system of systems").



The system was conceived before the end of the Cold War to provide an Alliance-wide air command and control system that would support the most effective use of air power and replace the various national systems then in existence, which were aging, had limited functionality, were sometimes interoperable, and had no common support concept.



The system has since evolved in response to the changing geostrategic situation, new military concepts, and advances in technology. The current vision is a NATO standard for air operations that provides full command and control interoperability of air assets over an 81-million-square-kilometer theater of operations (from Norway to Turkey). The systems has a deployable capability; integrated ballistic missile defense capabilities; upgraded through spiral development; and has common training and procedures with a centralized maintenance concept.



NATO ACCS is an immensely complex program that will eventually encompass about 300 sensor sites interconnected with more than 40 different radar types; at least 15 operational site locations; around 160 standard interfaces, links, and data types with around 3,000 physical interfaces; more than 14 million lines of integrated and delivered code; and around 200 commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products providing operational tools.



Analysis indicates ThalesRaytheonSystems will construct approximately 17 NATO ACCS Level of Capability (LOC) 1 command and control sites during the 10-year forecast period.



