NATO Strategic Foresight Analysis Workshop Held in Finland

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued June 25, 2019)

Finland co-hosted with Sweden a Strategic Foresight Analysis (SFA) workshop that was organised by NATO Headquarters Supreme Allied Commander Transformation at the National Defence University, Helsinki, on 17 to 19 June 2019. One of a series of regional workshops in which Finland has participated on a regular basis, the SFA workshop was part of the partnership cooperation among Finland, Sweden and NATO.



The workshop focused on Russia from a Euro-Atlantic perspective and the long-term trends in foreign policy, economic issues and technological change, among other things. There were over one hundred participants from NATO member countries and partner countries.



Finland’s Ministry of Defence and the Defence Forces were in charge of practical arrangements of the event together with Sweden’s Armed Forces.



-ends-

