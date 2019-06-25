Sixth Fleet Announces Sea Breeze 2019 Participation

(Source: US Navy; issued June 25, 2019)

NAPLES, Italy --- U.S. 6th Fleet is going to participate in the upcoming Sea Breeze 2019 (SB19), an exercise which brings together 19 nations, 32 ships, 24 aircraft and more than 3,000 troops.



The 19th iteration of Sea Breeze, an annual, multinational maritime exercise with land, air, and sea components, is scheduled to be July 1-12. The exercise seeks to build combined capability and capacity to ensure maritime regional security and foster stronger friendships among partnering nations.



SB19 will be co-hosted by the United States and Ukraine to enhance interoperability and capabilities among participating forces. Participants will conduct field training exercises with a focus on protecting critical infrastructure, force protection, and maritime security operations.



Nations scheduled to participate in SB19 include Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the United States.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



