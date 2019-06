Russia and Mali Sign an Agreement on Military Cooperation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 25, 2019)

Russian and Malian defence ministers General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and General Ibrahim Dahirou Dembele have signed an agreement on military cooperation.



The document was signed at the ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum.



“In our opinion, the intensification of military ties is in the interests of our two countries,” Sergei Shoigu said.



He stressed that the agreement will strengthen bilateral relations in the defence sphere.



